rejjie snow dropped a mixtape and a zine while you were sleeping

The first of Rejjie Snow's two full length releases for 2017, The Moon & You, is out now on 300 Entertainment, a label he shares with the likes of Fetty Wap, Young Thug and Migos. The mixtape includes Purple Tuesday ft. Joey Bada$$ and Jesse Boykins III. You know, the one that the internet freaked out over, as well as a further twelve new tracks with production from Cam O'bi and Benjamin Miller.

Highlights include the shiny happy Fashion Week, which includes references to fash faves Comme de Garçons and Margiela, Congo (Mama Africa), and Me & My Piano -- which is just Rejjie and, you guessed it, his piano, reminding us of the sweet side of him, one we've not seen since the last time we looked at his Twitter and saw that pinned tweet about wanting lots of dogs to carry his coffin to his future funeral. Stick this on and browse our favourite images from the accompanying zine that Rejjie edited himself.