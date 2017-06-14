reddit users are sharing dreamy real life wes anderson locations

The Belle Isle Aquarium, Detroit. All images via reddit.

Reddit is often a depository for the darkest parts of internet culture: leaks, trolls and hate speech percolate there. But sometimes a bit of light breaks through and reminds us all of the wonky brilliance of the online world. The latest example: the subreddit Accidental Wes Anderson.

Users from all over the globe have flocked to share dreamy real world locations that look like they could serve as the beloved film maker's Prada-laden sets. Examples criss-cross all over the world, with an unsurprising amount found in Eastern Europe, taking in meeting rooms, hotels, train stations and many dreamy swimming pools. The feed, which was relatively small until it blew up over the weekend, currently boasts over 20k subscribers.

The page isn't only rich with tourist ideas (see you soon Belle Isle Aquarium!) but also serves as a sweet reminder of how strange and lovely the big wide world is. Wes Anderson's characters can often feel like fantastical creations, but as the interior designer behind Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel proves, real people can be just as magical. Now please excuse us, we need to take a personal day to spend the next eight hours looking these all up on Trip Advisor.

Lobby Bar of The Graduate Hotel - Oxford, Mississippi

Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo, Florida

Hotel in Petra, Jordan

Grimm Zentrum Library, Berlin

Grand hotel, Mackinac Island, MI