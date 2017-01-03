read more books, ask more questions

Tristan wears Jacket, trousers and pocket square Dunhill. Jumper Woolrich. Braces British Braces.

Tristan wears coat Margaret Howell. Trousers Kenzo. Hat Stephen Jones. Briefcase Dunhill. Shoes (worn throughout) G.H Bass Weejuns. Henry wears coat Dries Van Noten. Trousers Prada. Shoes (worn throughout) G.H Bass Weejuns.

Tristan wears jumper Dior Homme. Hat Stephen Jones. Henry wears coat and trousers J.W.Anderson. Hat Loewe.

Tristan wears all clothing Dunhill. Henry wears blazer Burberry. Jumper Hermés.

Jacket, shirt and trousers Dunhill. Socks (worn throughout) The London Sock Company.

Tristan wears tank top, shirt and scarf A.P.C. Trousers Dunhill. Henry wears coat Junya Watanabe.

Jacket and jumper Polo Ralph Lauren. Gloves Dior Homme.

Henry wears jacket Vivienne Westwood. Shirt Gosha Rubchinskiy. Trousers Comme des Garçons Homme Plus. Tristan wears jacket, trousers, tie and pocket square Dunhill. Jumper Paul and Joe. Shirt Polo Ralph Lauren.

Tristan wears all clothing Dunhill. Henry wears jacket, jumper and trousers Polo Ralph Lauren. Gloves Dior Homme.

Henry wears Coat Lanvin. Tristan wears coat Versace. Shirt and tie Dunhill.

