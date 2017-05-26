read ariana grande's heartfelt letter to fans after manchester

The harrowing attack that claimed the lives of 22 people in Manchester this week has left many people at a loss for words — including Ariana Grande, who had just finished performing at Manchester Arena when the terror incident occured. The "broken" performer tweeted a short message in the immediate aftermath of the event, telling the world, "from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words." Ariana has now followed that up with an emotional letter to her fans, thanking them for their strength and calling for compassion over fear.

"I have been thinking of my fans and of you all non stop over the past week," she writes. "The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you'll ever know. The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you've shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday. YOU are the opposite. I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing."

Ariana plans to return to the "incredibly brave" city of Manchester to perform a benefit show in honour of the victims and their families. "I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of our expression of love for Manchester," she continues. "I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed."

In the days since the attack, Arianators have been honouring their idol and fellow fans with candlelight vigils in the streets of Manchester. Funds have also been set up to provide financial support to the families of those killed and injured — including one that Ariana is encouraging Twitter to donate to. The singer's sentiments echo what many artists are currently feeling about the particular cruelty of targeting young people and the future of concerts as safe spaces. "This will not change that," Ariana writes, pledging her commitment to creating places where fans can escape, celebrate, heal, and express themselves.

Read her full statement below.