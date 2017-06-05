raw photos of the nyc skate legend who starred in kids

When Larry Clark's Kids celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2015, there were countless think pieces and Instagram posts dedicated to the whereabouts of its ragtag crew of real NYC youths. One of the reasons Kids still feels so harrowing all these years later is that not all the kids are still alive. Ritualistically revisiting the film became wrenching after the death of charming skate-punk iconoclast Harold Hunter in 2006. The IRL pro-skater earned international recognition throughout his short life, thanks to Thrasher spreads and sponsorships from Zoo York. In the gritty parks bordering the East Village housing project where he was raised, Hunter reached — and retains — veritable legend status.

Sean Cronan, Harold Hunter, Brooklyn Bridge, 2004

In special honour of the late icon, Adidas and the Harold Hunter Foundation expanded the annual Harold Hunter Day skate-jam into a whole weekend of events. Appearing at the HRLD Photo Exhibition, the show features the work of 15 skate photographers who scoured their archives for their favourite photos of Hunter. Included are Sue Kwon's raw black-and-white portrait of Hunter's signature twisted grin, Lance Dawes's neon-streaked mid-air action shot, and Gunars Elmuts's behind-the-scenes snaps of the filming of Kids. The proceeds go to the Harold Hunter Foundation, a community-based non-profit supporting at-risk NYC youth by harnessing the positive potential of skate culture.

Lance Dawes, Harold Hunter, Bleeker Street, 1994

Tobin Yelland, Harold Hunter Contact Sheet - Brooklyn Banks, 1993