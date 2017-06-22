raf simons has unearthed unseen kate moss footage from the 90s

Kate Moss and the kind folks at Calvin Klein offered the internet a beautiful 90-nostalgia themed gift. Together, the Raf Simons helmed label and the Kate Moss Agency shared rare, unseen footage from the supermodel's 1993 Obsessed fragrance campaign on Instagram. The Mario Sorrenti lensed clips see a young Kate swimming and hanging out on a Virgin Islands beach as the photographer's voiceover narrates: "She's magical, she's definitely a magical person, and at the time she didn't even know it. And I would just say to her, 'You have such an incredible presence and power and beauty.'"

At the time, Mario was 20 and Kate was 18. They were in love and alone on the shoot; "There was nothing, you know, no worries," the photographer recalls. "We had nothing; we had nothing to lose, you know what I mean? Those were good times."

Raf Simons apparently discovered the forgotten gems while trawling through the Calvin Klein archives shortly after taking over as chief creative officer. In a statement he reflected, "It is a story of an iconic and inspiring moment in fashion photography as much as a deeply personal and human love story, the two are intertwined and can never really be replicated again."

He also shared that he and his team "discovered so many images that had never been seen and began to really understand the true love story behind Kate and Mario's campaign." Fingers crossed that means this is only our first taste of the expansive archives.