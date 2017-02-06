raf simons continues to reimagine calvin klein: next up, new logo

Under Raf Simons's direction, Calvin Klein has debuted a new logo. The collaboration with Peter Saville, of Joy Division fame, first appeared on Instagram this morning. "INTRODUCING THE NEW CALVIN KLEIN LOGO," the caption read. "A return to the spirit of the original. An acknowledgement of the founder and foundations of the fashion house. In collaboration with the art director and graphic designer Peter Saville."

Raf is certainly making his mark on the brand as Chief Creative Officer. So far, he's combined the label's men's and women's ready-to-wear collections, appointed Clémande Burgevin Blachman as creative director of Calvin Klein Home, and reinvigorated the brand's made-to-measure service, Calvin Klein by Appointment.

Raf's first collection for the label will debut 10 February at 10am during New York Fashion Week.