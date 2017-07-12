About

    The VICEChannels

      news i-D Staff 12 July 2017

      question time with mø!

      Got something you've always wanted to know about the Danish singer? Walk this way...

      question time with mø! question time with mø! question time with mø!

      If you're a genuine i-D fan, you might have noticed that our Berlin family are hosting a stage at Melt festival this weekend. With a schedule spanning three days, we're providing you with a sacred space to spend the afternoons, and have invited some of our music mates along to join team i-D for the ride (and a chat). On Sunday 16 July, one of our all-time favourites will be cosying up on our sofa. Danish singer , whose latest track Nights With You seems to be following us wherever we go, will be treating us to a Q&A / AMA / natter. There'll be a Facebook live stream of the conversation that ensues, so hit us up with your questions for the great Dane here: deeditorial@i-d.co and maybe we'll see you there!

      Credits

      Photo: Screenshot of YouTube from the video Nights with You by Mø

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:music, news, festivals, , melt, berlin, music news, melt! festival, berlin festival

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features