question time with mø!

If you're a genuine i-D fan, you might have noticed that our Berlin family are hosting a stage at Melt festival this weekend. With a schedule spanning three days, we're providing you with a sacred space to spend the afternoons, and have invited some of our music mates along to join team i-D for the ride (and a chat). On Sunday 16 July, one of our all-time favourites will be cosying up on our sofa. Danish singer MØ , whose latest track Nights With You seems to be following us wherever we go, will be treating us to a Q&A / AMA / natter. There'll be a Facebook live stream of the conversation that ensues, so hit us up with your questions for the great Dane here: deeditorial@i-d.co and maybe we'll see you there!