quentin tarantino is making a movie about the manson family

This article was originally published by i-D US.

Quentin Tarantino's savage and satirical plotlines are rarely grounded in real life. But after 30 years, the gore-loving auteur is finally making a movie based on true events. Tarantino is reportedly planning to put his signature twisted spin on the Manson Family murders.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Pulp Fiction and Inglorious Basterds director is already scoping out A-list talent for the as-yet-untitled project. Sources say Brad Pitt has been approached to play a detective investigating the murders, while Margot Robbie is in talks for the role of actress Sharon Tate, the 26-year-old pregnant wife of Roman Polanski who was killed by the Family along with four others. The part of Charles Manson, the incarcerated former cult leader who orchestrated the murders, is evidently still up for grabs.

Earlier this year Tarantino said he only has two films left in him. "I'm planning on stopping at 10," he told Variety. "So it'll be two more. Even if at 75, if I have this other story to tell, it would still kind of work because that would make those 10. They would be there and that would be that." If the Manson story is Tarantino's penultimate project, we can probably expect something even more daring for whatever marks his very last movie. Here's hoping the 54-year-old director isn't really considering making us wait two decades for it.

i-D has reached out to WME for confirmation of this project. We will update this story accordingly if we hear back.