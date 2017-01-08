pure escapism at fashion east's autumn/winter 17 menswear presentation

Rottingdean Bazaar autumn/winter 17

In a menswear season shorn of big names, as the fashion calendar continues to realign, coalesce, and settle after a dramatic year of changes, the newly renamed London Fashion Week Men's has turned to its bright young lights bursting with talent to carry the torch. Which was very much the case at Fashion East's menswear presentations on the second day of shows.

Firstly Rottingdean Bazaar, the project of James Buck and Luke Brook, Rottingdean being a small suburb of Brighton. Their project isn't quite your boring old fashion brand. Instead its focussed on creative experimentation, clothes being merely the canvas for their wild ideas.Here they presented a rack of satiric care labels each individually boxed up, with usual instructions changed to read things like "fill in the stripes of a breton top with a permanent marker". They also continued their love affair with socks, which were the centrepiece of last season's shows, and presented some new t-shirts made out of fragments of ancient fabric the pair bought at auction.

Rottingdean Bazaar autumn/winter 17

Art School were at the other end of spectrum; earnest rather than satiric, open rather than cryptic. Their presentation, created jointly with the Theo Adams Company was a riot of sound and movement, and a tribute to non-binary identity. Like Charles Jeffrey's MAN show the day before, Art School was pure escapism, full of heightened emotion, Implicitly rather than explicitly political. It was bold and beautiful.

The future's in safe hands with the new generation.

Art School autumn/winter 17

Art School autumn/winter 17