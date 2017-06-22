​#protectyourwang: alexander wang teams up with trojan condoms for pride

You were not alone when you chuckled at the beanie hats in Alexander Wang's totally sold-out H&M capsule collection, their proud block capitals spelling out 'WANG' vertically on the foreheads of fashion's least fainthearted fans. Now, the fêted New York designer is openly enjoying the delightful double entendre himself, with the announcement of #ProtectYourWang, his collaboration with Trojan Condoms at NY's Pride March this Sunday 25 June.

Celebrating safe sex, the #WangFest party will take place on a long, black, cylindrical float that has a DJ booth and a pole, which may or may not have supermodel members of the #WangSquad dancing around it. The float will be giving out free condoms and branded temporary tattoos, with the float guests wearing special #ProtectYourWang T-shirts designed, of course, by Alexander Wang.