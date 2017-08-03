prepare for the impending apocalypse with garbage’s no horses

Garbage's new single No Horses literally warns that if everything goes to shit, there will be no more horses, which, if you're not equine-inclined, might not seem so bad. Look at the bigger picture though, listen to the full politically-charged song, and singer Shirley Manson promises the end of the world as we know it. Read: you wouldn't even be able to catch the band on one of the remaining dates of their US tour with Blondie.

"It's less structured than anything we've ever done before," Shirley told i-D of the single when we had a chat about her photobook recently. "It's basically a dark imagining of where our world could head if we're not vigilant. It's an imagining of a dystopian future where a regime that's in place destroys anything that doesn't make money and doesn't make profit. I feel like we're getting closer and closer to that now, in our culture, where everything is valued by how much money it makes. To me, that's not the value of anything."

In the accompanying music video that appeared online last night, our Shirley goes all red priestess Melisandre (cloak and all) sharing the shocking visions she's seen in the flames. Except, this is no premonition, this is happening all around us and we need to start paying attention. "It's been my observation that when governments disregard their citizens for their own greed, the ensuing soundtrack usually kicks ass," director Scott Stuckey says. "No Horses made me realise that I'm not going insane, these really are fucked up times. The lyrics are powerful so the challenge was to add something visually that wouldn't ruin the individual's interpretation."

Cue flashes of riots, guns, actual garbage, wild horses, some gorey operations and, well, a bloody footbath. This is the state of the world. This is the impending apocalypse. While you come up with a plan to save planet earth, we've got just the soundtrack to keep morale at an all time high.

No Horses is available to buy here, with all profits from sales and streams getting donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross.