​poundland trolls toblerone with twin peaks chocolate bar

Cast your mind back, way back, all the way back to the shitshow that was 2016. The year where the world almost but didn't quite end, the year we thought nothing could be worse than but then 2017 happened.

We won't get into all the gory details, because it's only Wednesday and we want you to get through the week with some semblance of a smile on your face. But we will mention the devastating blow that was (inhales deeply) Toblerone making their gaps way bigger than they ever used to be.

We will mention it only because Poundland -- god bless 'em, have ever so kindly righted what was wrong, with the creation of the "Twin Peaks" chocolate bar which, yep, has double the chocolate and thinner gaps. Hey girl!

Despite the name suggesting otherwise, it wasn't actually created by David Lynch, as some kind of weird dystopian version of a highly successful treat featuring milk chocolate and nuggets of praline, and looks like a pretty sly dig at Toblerone, so on both counts it's probably grounds for some sort of copyright infringement. But don't quote us, we're not lawyers.