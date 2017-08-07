pharrell's new kicks for adidas belong in a wes anderson film

This article was originally published by i-D US.

In May, Pharrell put a spin on the iconic Stan Smith and created an entirely new silhouette for Adidas called the Tennis Hu. Now, the singer/producer has taken a more subdued approach, releasing the Tennis Hu and the original Stan Smith in a variety of whimsical, pastel colourways. Both Williams and the legend himself, Stan Smith, appear in the new campaign, rocking the fresh, calming shades.

With a squishy mesh texture and mod, minimalist construction, the new Tennis Hus could easily appear in a Wes Anderson film. We would cast the poppy bubble-gum pink version in The Royal Tenenbaums. And the new sea-blue Stan Smiths would pair perfectly with Max Fischer's navy-blue school uniform.

This is not the first time Adidas has created Wes Anderson-flavoured shoes. In June, the brand covertly released a version of its Rom sneaker that perfectly matched the ones worn by Bill Murray in The Life Aquatic. The secret drop came almost 12 years after Wes Anderson fans started a passionate online campaign for Adidas to fulfil their Zissou dreams and make the shoe.

Next on our wishlist? Adidas releasing some très chic plum Stan Smiths inspired by the Grand Budapest Hotel uniforms.