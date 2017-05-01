petra collins's deeply personal new photos explore coming of age in her canadian hometown

Petra Collins, "Anna and Kathleen" (Rainbow), 2016. Courtesy of the artist.

At the ripe old age of 24, Petra Collins is showing work alongside Juergen Teller and hitting up Tokyo with Alessandro Michele. But the Canadian photographer/artist/muse's dreamy depictions of girlhood are still intensely personal. In February, Petra transported us to the sleepy Hungarian countryside for a Gucci project inspired by her childhood in Budapest. Now she's taking us north of the border to her other hometown of Toronto. As part of the 2017 CONTACT photo fair, Petra will present her first solo exhibition in Canada, an intimate selection of photos shot in Toronto and Budapest over the past two years.

Petra Collins, "Anna Tear," 2015. Courtesy of the artist.

A recurring figure in Pacifier is Petra's sister Anna. The artist, ballet dancer, and online girl guru has long been one of Petra's muses, navigating adolescence in front of her older sister's lens as they together explore femininity, friendships, and sexuality. In one photo she's shot close-up and crying, bathed in a deep purple glow. Other images show Petra's friends piled up in a shared bed, and her father's ageing hand resting underneath her own unlined skin. Like most of Petra's photographs, they're at once sentimental, radical, and deeply relatable.

Pacifier is on view at CONTACT Gallery in Toronto from 29 April through 24 June, 2017.

Petra Collins, "Bundle," 2016. Courtesy of the artist.

Petra Collins, "Daddy and Me," 2016. Courtesy of the artist.

Petra Collins, "Trustfall," 2016. Courtesy of the artist.