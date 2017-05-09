perfume genius releases breathless video for fetish track die 4 you

Following the dark folk fantasy of first single Slip Away, Perfume Genius has today revealed the second video from his brilliant new album No Shape. The track, Die 4 You, is an ode to auto-erotic asphyxiation -- suffocating yourself for sexual pleasure. Perfume Genius (aka Mike Hadreas) describes it as "a love song with a lot of breath-control fetish language, to communicate a willingness to really give yourself to someone completely".

In the video, Hadreas performs a sultry chair dance in a grand but dilapidated building, the Cabaret allusions of the choreography mirrored by his blue halter-neck suit. Directed by Floria Sigismondi -- who has made music videos for David Bowie (in the 90s and again for The Next Day), Marilyn Manson and Rihanna -- the film sees her signature dilated camerawork focus in and out on a mysterious muscular 'body' creation, and on Hadreas as he moves, glittering through smoke, and with his made-up face pressed up against clear rubber.

Following his North American tour with serpentwithfeet, Perfume Genius kicks of a European tour in London with a sold out show at Heaven on 8 June. He returns to the UK in August to play with the xx in Glasgow, and for End Of The Road festival in Salisbury, followed by Ireland's Electric Picnic festival in September.