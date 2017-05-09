perfume genius releases breathless video for fetish track die 4 you

Following the dark folk fantasy of first single Slip Away, Perfume Genius has today revealed the second video from his brilliant new album No Shape. The track, Die 4 You, is an ode to auto-erotic asphyxiation -- suffocating yourself for sexual pleasure. Perfume Genius (aka Mike Hadreas) describes it as "a love song with a lot of breath-control fetish language, to communicate a willingness to really give yourself to someone completely".
In the video, Hadreas performs a sultry chair dance in a grand but dilapidated building, the Cabaret allusions of the choreography mirrored by his blue halter-neck suit. Directed by Floria Sigismondi -- who has made music videos for David Bowie (in the 90s and again for The Next Day), Marilyn Manson and Rihanna -- the film sees her signature dilated camerawork focus in and out on a mysterious muscular 'body' creation, and on Hadreas as he moves, glittering through smoke, and with his made-up face pressed up against clear rubber.
Following his North American tour with serpentwithfeet, Perfume Genius kicks of a European tour in London with a sold out show at Heaven on 8 June. He returns to the UK in August to play with the xx in Glasgow, and for End Of The Road festival in Salisbury, followed by Ireland's Electric Picnic festival in September.
Text Charlotte Gush
Topics:news, music, music news, perfume genius, no shape, die 4 you, fetish, music video, floria sigismondi