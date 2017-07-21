new music from partynextdoor and kanye is on its way!

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

PARTYNEXTDOOR's Colours 2 EP might have just been released, but the Toronto-born artist is already back in the studio. We're not sure if we're even ready -- still reeling from DJ Khaled's killer Wild Thoughts, for which PARTYNEXTDOOR penned Rihanna's hook and verses.

Yesterday, the artist took to Twitter to reveal an upcoming collaboration with Kanye West writing, "PARTYNEXTDOOR & KANYE got music coming out..." We'll spare you the repeat, but if you replace 'KANYE' with 'Ne-Yo' and 'T-Pain' you'll have revealed the second and third collaborations coming our way.

Word's not out yet whether the new music will form a follow-up to the June EP or be released as singles. Either way, we'll have our ears pricked for updates.

