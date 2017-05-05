About

      paris jackson is the new face of calvin klein

      Michael Jackson’s only daughter has reportedly signed a huge deal with the house.

      Paris with A$AP Rocky and Ashton Sanders, both friends and muses of the brand.

      Paris Jackson is having a very good week. Days after the news of her first role in a feature film broke, it's been announced she's one of Calvin Klein's newest faces. Michael Jackson's only daughter has reportedly signed an impressive seven-figure deal with the house. The emerging It girl hinted at the deal on Monday evening, when she walked the Met Gala red carpet in a Calvin Klein by Appointment gown. She also spent much of the evening hanging out with fellow Calvin Klein friends A$AP Rocky and Ashton Sanders.

      While little else is known about the deal, the modelling experience she has picked up since signing with IMG earlier this year suggests she's well up to any task.

