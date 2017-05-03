paris jackson has landed her first major movie role

Paris Jackson has just landed a role in her first feature length film, having already graced our screens in producer Lee Daniel's FOX drama Star, earlier this year. The 19-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson will make her debut in Nash Edgerton's next project for Amazon studios. The Aussie director made a name for himself with the 2008 thriller The Square, written by his brother Joel Edgerton, the star of Loving.

Jackson will play "an edgy 20-year-old" called Nelly in the untitled dark comedy that follows a mild-mannered businessman (David Oyelowo) as he transitions from citizen to criminal. Other stars attached to the project include Charlize Theron, Thandie Newton and Amanda Seyfried.

Paris has previously spoken about her desire to pursue an acting career. Earlier this year she gushed over the experience of filming her part in Star, that saw her play a social media guru for one episode. At the time Jackson said, "This role is really opposite to me and, for it being my first real on-camera acting, I think it's a good way for me to show my acting capabilities." We're rooting for you, Paris!