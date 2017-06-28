our top ten new faces of the menswear season

Abdulaye Niang at AMCK

Appearing in the Gucci Pre-Fall Campaign, Abdulaye was set for a big season and he did not let us down! J.W.Anderson, Anne Demeulemeester, Lanvin, Fendi and Comme made sure he had a breakout season to remember.

Oliver Sonne

After making his catwalk debut for J.W.Anderson and Fendi this season, this young Dane stole our hearts after being shot by Steven Meisel for the Loewe spring/summer 18 campaign. A quick Google also shows he's not a bad footballer but he definitely has a bright future in fashion.

Jacob Collins at Storm

Hailing from Scotland and even better looking than Ewan McGregor, Jacob first appeared in the Christopher Shannon presentation before popping up on the Hermes and Comme catwalks.

Stone Carson at Wilhemina

With cheekbones solid as a rock, Stone was a favourite in London, Milan and Paris. Appearing in Wales Bonner, Kenzo, Louis Vuitton, Balmain, Paul Smith and Anne Demeulemeester, Stone no doubt laid the foundations for an exciting career.

Xu at IMG

Having already been shot in the pages of i-D before the season started, we were extremely excited for Xu's first catwalk season and we weren't left disappointed! A standout in the Rick Owens show, you're sure to be seeing a lot more of Xu!

Kaissan Ibrahima at Success Models

First seen walking the Prada autumn/winter 17 show, and fresh from the Willy Vanderperre lensed campaign, Kaissan is the Prada exclusive other designers dream of.

Jermaine Downer at D1 Models

Downer by name but not by nature, Kingston-born Jermaine certainly upped many a show this season including Off-White and Lanvin.

Benjamin Harris

Discovered by our very own Fashion Editor and favourite stylist Max Clark for the Christopher Shannon show. With bright peach coloured hair, Benjamin was our favourite new face. Let's hope he managed to dye his hair back in time for school on Monday!

Angel at Tomorrow is Another Day

Reminding us of a young Barry Kamen and walking again for Martine Rose this season, Angel proved he really must be heaven sent.

Erwin at Tomorrow is Another Day

A firm Demna favourite, Erwin appeared in both previous Vetements and Balenciaga seasons. Erwin showed the kids how it's done and proved himself "erwinner" again this season for Balenciaga.