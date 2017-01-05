our fave spring/summer 17 campaigns so far

About

      As the New Year rolls in, we wave farewell to the faces of yesteryear and greet all those set to shake up 2017. From Moschino and Fendi’s sister act to Prada’s futuristic fashion film here’s the first instalment of our favourite spring/summer 17 campaigns. Stay tuned.

      Moschino
      They say the best things come in pairs, and that was before they even knew about Bella and Gigi Hadid. With a combined following of 37million on Insta and the 2017 award for Model of the Year for Gigi to boot, (congrats Gigi!) there's simply no stopping the Hadids. The supermodels of their age, Jeremy Scott has crystallised their supersonic fame in his new Steven Meisel shot spring/summer 17 Moschino campaign. In a case of life imitating art, the sisters are shown here, dressed in his doll-like cut out collection, and surrounded by a rash of paparazzi.

      Fendi
      Speaking of sisters, the Hadids also cropped up in Fendi's spring/summer 17 campaign. Shot by King Karl (who else?) and styled by Charlotte Stockdale, Bella and Gigi can be seen occupying doorways and propping up the mantelpiece of some incredibly swanky, decadently adorned interior.

      Marni
      Lights, camera, campaign. To usher in the new season, Marni have turned the camera around on you, well the models starring in it have. Deconstructing the relationship between photographer and subject, subverting traditional ways of seeing (RIP John Berger), the campaign takes the act of shooting a campaign as its subject. It's all very meta, and it's all thanks to German visual artist Barbara Probst. Bravo Barbs.

      Bottega Veneta
      Happy Birthday Bottega Veneta, the brand turns 50 this season. Also celebrating his anniversary is creative director Tomas Maier who has been with the brand for 15 glorious years. In short, their spring/summer 17 campaign was always going to be special, and it doesn't disappoint. As part of the brands on-going Art of Collaboration project, which invites some of the world's most exciting visual artists to reinterpret the brand's collections. This season Todd Hido has stepped up the plate to shoot a sophisticated campaign starring OG supermodel Lauren Hutton, alongside Joan Smalls, Vittoria Ceretti, Hannes Gobeyn and Morten Nielsen.

      Prada
      For it's next trick, the Italian fashion house has redesigned the humble fashion campaign as we know it. Why tell one story, when you can tell several, all at the same time, and in a variety of different media? Step forwards 365, a multifaceted campaign that showcases five separate visual identities: Pathways, Frontiers, Stations, Exits and Terrains, which will be released throughout the year. All shot by Willy Vanderperre, and starring a lot of familiar faces, Kiki Willems, Saskia De Brauw, and the Young Pope, Jude Law, it might just be our favourite yet.

