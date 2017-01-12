About

      fashion Tish Weinstock 12 January 2017

      our fave spring/summer 17 campaigns part deux

      As the New Year rolls in, we wave farewell to the faces of yesteryear and greet all those set to shake up 2017. From Versace’s Black Beauty moment to Dior Homme’s homage to Boy George, here’s the second instalment of our favourite spring/summer 17 campaigns. Stay tuned.

      Versace
      As a very wise person once rapped: Versace, Versace, Medusa head on me like I'm 'Luminati. While she may not be illuminati [citation needed] she sure is posing like one. Crouched, pyramid-like, atop of a horse, her cape flowing in the wind machine, Edie Campbell stuns as the new face of Versace. Elsewhere, Anna Ewers mucks in, in this beautiful, Black Beauty-inspired Bruce Weber shot campaign. Tall-ho, old chaps!

      Chanel
      Arizona Muse channels her inner raver in this Karl Lagerfeld shot campaign. To the silent disco, quick!

      Dior Homme
      Boy, oh boy, oh Boy George. Fancy seeing you in the new Dior Homme campaign? Ever the karma chameleon, George looks absolutely radiant in this Willy Vanderperre shot, Olivier Rizzo styled campaign. Cherry-picked by Kris Van Assche, the blue eyed soul singer is joined by Dior Homme alumni A$AP Rocky, Netflix newbie Rami Malek (that's Mr Robot to you). Not forgetting the importance of model Ernest Klimko.

      Balmain
      Ladies, move. Gentlemen, move. Somebody ring the alarm, there's a fire on the roof. Get ready to throw some elbows as Balmain's spring/summer 17 campaign will have you hot under the collar. Shot by Steven Klein and starring a topless Tony Ward, alongside hunky male models Gabriel Aubry and Jon Kortajarena and the sizzling trio Doutzen Kroes, Natasha Poly, and Isabeli Fontana, Balmain's army just got a whole lot bigger.

      Balenciaga
      Is it a shoe? Is it a sock? Or is it fashion's answer to the long john? Why yes, it's heady combo of all three. Exploring the possibilities of spandex, Denma Gvasalia's candy-coloured sock-shoe sensations are set to be this season's must have. Sexed up in Harley Weir's sensual campaign, they appear positively fetishistic.

      Givenchy
      For his spring/summer 17 campaign for Givenchy, Ricardo Tisci decided to keeps things in the family. An intimate friends only affair. i.e. Mert, Marcus, and models Mariacarla Boscono, Lea T, and Irina Shayk. With friends like these, who needs anything else?

      Kenzo
      It's one in one out, mate, at Club Ark Eternal, where Kenzo's klub kids are busting some moves on the D floor. Shot by Partel Oliva, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim's latest campaign is a tribute to club culture, in a time where its future has never been less secure.

      Lanvin
      All eyes are on Bouchra Jarrar as she unveils her first campaign for Lanvin, since she was crowned artistic director of womenswear. So she brought in the big guns i.e supermodel Stella Tennant and legendary lensman Paolo Roversi.

      Lanvin for Men
      Equally vibey is Lanvin's menswear campaign shot by the legendary Collier Shorr. 

      Jil Sander
      Natalie Westling shot in black and white by Willy Vanderpere. Minimal but effective, just like this description.

      Alexander Wang
      Alexander Wang's spring/summer 17 campaign just keeps getting better. In the latest dispatch from the #WangSquad's sweaty all-nighter, i-D cover star Adwoa Aboah pulls up to the party, to join the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Lil Yachty, Anna Ewers, the ATL twins of Spring Breakers, Binx Walton and Lexi Boling. But it isn't a party unless there's a Snoop Dogg impersonator, and luckily enough there was one on hand for the Inez and Vinoodh shot campaign. Get ready for the #Wangover.

      Text Tish Weinstock

