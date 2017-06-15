our 5 favourite post-election politicians

One week on from one of the most incredible voting upsets in British history and we are, let's face it, still in political limbo. Theresa May seems set to plough forward with her very own Coalition of Chaos, apparently persuading Arlene Foster to hop into bed with a person of the same sex for the first time in the DUP's history; Jeremy Corbyn appears certain that he won the election despite Labour claiming 56 seats less than the Tories; while Tim Farron finds himself in the electoral sin bin, resigning as Lib Dem leader regardless of his quite funny Bake Off burn during the BBC Election Debate. Exhausting, isn't it? At least some people excelled themselves, coming into their own with a series of well timed media performances and resounding seat grabs. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Oh my god @EmilyThornberry is the absolute queen of sass pic.twitter.com/HxCwAp8p78 — Jon Stone (@joncstone) June 8, 2017

Emily Thornberry

Christened "the absolute queen of sass" by The Independent's Political Correspondent Jon Stone, Emily Thornberry recovered from her 2014 tweet scandal, to emerge as one of JC's prime time big hitters, ambushing Michael Fallon ("That is bollocks") and generally appearing on television pulling the face a lot of us were pulling when the exit polls first came in. Completely made our day with this tweet over the weekend too.

Barry Gardiner

Glasgow-born Barry Gardiner may have represented Brent North since 1997, but it's the last few weeks that have seen the softly-spoken MP transpire as being the Labour Party's most reliable foot soldier. Dubbed "Corbyn's media basher in chief" following a series of slanging matches with BBC's Emily Maitlis and Sky's Adam Boulton, we particularly enjoyed Cornflakegate, in which Big Baz challenged Karen Bradley over how many cornflakes the Tories expected to provide for 6.8p a child. He says what he wants! He says what he wants! He's Barry Gardiner, he says what he wants!

Labour's @TanDhesi is the first turbaned Sikh to take the affirmation in the House of Commonshttps://t.co/errLSINbUP pic.twitter.com/coesE0fKd3 — BBC Parliament (@BBCParliament) June 15, 2017

Tanmanjeet Dhesi

"Slough is a place that's very close to my heart, a very special place," said Tan Dhesi in his victory speech and, although those may appear to be the words of a man who has never actually been to Slough, the constituency's newest MP was, in fact, born and raised in the Berkshire town. Britain's first turban-wearing Sikh MP, he plans to use his various dastars to add a "splash of colour" to the House of Commons, much of which was drained from Theresa May's face last Thursday night. Shout out to Birmingham Edgbaston MP Preet Kaur Gill on becoming Britain's first female Sikh MP too.

Marsha De Cordova

Overcoming a hefty Tory majority to take back Battersea for the Mighty Reds, Marsha De Cordova is one of 27 ethnic minority MPs in this new parliament, up from the original four of Paul Boateng, Bernie Grant, Diane Abbott and Keith "Call me Jim" Vaz in 1987. A former Lambeth Councillor, she's been registered blind since birth and campaigned passionately on the rights of disabled people. "In the fifth richest country in the world, there can be no excuses for leaving behind a large number of our citizens," she said in her victory speech. Here, here.

Ruth Davidson

And just to show we're not completely biased, Scottish Conservative leader and MSP for Edinburgh Central Ruth Davidson has made it onto our list for her robust media performances and all-round quite good sense of humour. Call her the best of a bad bunch, but as an openly gay Scottish Conservative, she has a real shot at being a liberalising voice in the Tories' Coalition of Chaos with the homophobic DUP. And that, readers, can be no bad thing.