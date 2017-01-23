​on the road with adwoa aboah’s equality bus

At 5 am a group of very sleepy people got on a bus in New York, where we headed to the Women's March in Washington D.C. If we didn't all know each other at first, the ten-hour journey that ensued was a crash course introduction into fast friendship. Adwoa Aboah was responsible for the trip through her movement GURLS TALK; a platform that allows girls to express themselves in an open and safe environment. Some of the girls (and boys) were a little shy at first, but the enthusiasm of girls like Brandee Brown, Kesewa Aboah, and Binx Walton spread like wildfire, and soon the whole bus was dancing. When we got to the March there was an overwhelming amount of people. Everyone started to disperse and in a sea of pussy hat's it was impossible to keep track of all the girls.

Once things got moving they didn't stop. We played music from a speaker and danced our way through the crowd. The energy was palpable and attracted some people along the way. Including a middle-aged dad who said "finally, this is what I've been waiting for. Everyone I spoke to had a beautiful and personal reason for going. Especially touching to me was my friend Victoria Lampley Berens, who tragically lost her mother in December to a fast and furious battle with cancer. I was worried that she wouldn't come but I was so proud to see her there, marching on behalf of the women in her life.

It was an extremely long day, with lots of chanting and lots of camaraderie. By the end, we were all in a hazy state of euphoria. A truly unforgettable and moving experience.

"This march is for unity, sisterhood and knowing yourself." Adwoa Aboah

"The best moment was when I decided to play tunes on the boombox. Everyone was dancing. Everyone chanting and singing along. Random people smiling together completely aware of why were here, and happy that everyone came together for a common cause. I felt really apart of something beautiful." Adesuwa Aighewi

"The march shows the strength and power that people hold when they decide to unite and fight for their own rights. Being surrounded by so many diverse and amazing woman from around the world was one of the most empowering moments of my life. The system needs to change and the best thing this presidency has done has been to unite individuals from all over the world to uprise and come together." Chloe Caillet

"As a Canadian living in NYC for 7 years, I can't vote both here in the USA and back in Canada. It's frustrating to be engaged politically but not being able to actively participate in it. Coming to the March was a way of getting my voice back and being able to show support." Julia Baylis

"It was so amazing seeing people of all ages at the march, especially older women with signs that's said, 'Now you've pissed off grandma.'" Heidi Gaudet

"I'm marching because it's important to express your right to free speech, to have your voice and opinion heard. But most importantly because I will always express solidarity with the disenfranchised." Kesewa Aboah,

"I'm marching for my mum, she instilled in us a sense of admiration for women, recounting with such joy the beauty of giving birth to my brother at home without the use of anaesthesia, or doing African dance when she was nine months pregnant with me, things that only a woman could experience. She seemed to relish in these moments and was always happy to share her experiences as a woman with us, and to this day continues to be a force of love and positivity, inspiring others and me by doing things such as knitting hats for the Pussyhat Project." Marco Diaz-Lundquist, 23

"A month and four days ago I lost my mother to a fast and furious battle with cancer. I received an invite from Adwoa and decided to embark on an 18 hour trip to D.C. and marched with a group of close friends and inspiring women to both honour my mother's badass and brilliant legacy, and to partake in something far bigger than my personal pain and grief. I marched for my family, future children and their children and for the loved ones I've lost too soon. Mad love and thanks to Adwoa Aboah and Gurls Talk for organizing a bitching and moving experience from start to finish." Victoria Lampley Berens

"I loved seeing people from all walks of life coming together for the same purpose. It reassured me that I'm part of a strong and hardworking community. Best moment was when we came across a fierce Beyonce dance party in front of the Capitol building on our way back to the bus." Asli Baykal