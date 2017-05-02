of course rihanna slayed at the met ball

Say It With Flowers @badgalriri @commedesgarcons styled by #melottenberg A post shared by Mel Ottenberg (@melzy917) on May 1, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

Rihanna has a strong history of strictly sticking to each year's Met Gala theme and delivering strong interpretations of them. Who can forget when she showed up to China: Through the Looking Glass wearing a showstopping, imperial yellow couture cape that was painstakingly created over two years by Chinese designer Guo Pei?

This year, Rihanna embraced the irreverent wackiness so common to the creations of Rei Kawakubo and wore a look that was fun, sexy, and artistic all at the same time. Constructed from a dizzying mix of fabric, panels, and textures, the dress is a runway look from Comme Des Garçons's autumn/winter 16 collection. And just as striking as Rihanna's dress was her makeup. Her amped-up fuchsia blush and powdered face is being cited as a reference to Comme Des Garçons's spring 1997 runway show.

Rihanna was not the only celebrity to wear a runway look from Comme Des Garçons's autumn/winter 16 collection. Caroline Kennedy paid tribute to her friend Rei Kawakubo by wearing an armless floral dress. Other celebrities who dug through Kawakubo's archive included Anna Cleveland, Stella Tennant, and Helen Lasichanh (wife of Pharrell Williams).