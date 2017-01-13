About

      news Charlotte Gush 13 January 2017

      ocean’s eight: ​anna wintour reported to be appearing in met gala scene

      The Sandra Bullock-led, Rihanna-starring film is rumoured to focus on a group of women who attempt a jewellery heist at Wintour’s big event, the Met Museum Costume Institute Gala.

      Anna Wintour, the mastermind behind the glittering spectacle that is the Met Gala, will reportedly appear in the upcoming Ocean's Eight film, which is rumoured to focus on a group of women who attempt a jewellery heist at the star-studded Costume Institute benefit.

      Designers Alexander Wang and Zac Posen, and fashion editors Derek Blasberg and Lauren Santo Domingo have already shot scenes in the Met Museum's Temple of Dendur for the movie, according to sources reported by the the New York Post's celebrity news section Page Six.

      "Wintour will have a role that's yet to be filmed, sources close to the film said," the report continues, adding that Cartier has dressed a number of people for their roles, and that the Gala's real-life guest list will be reflected in table place names, though the seats of stars like Chloë Sevigny, Jared Leto, Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner will be filled by extras.

      The film is led by Sandra Bullock, who plays the estranged sister of George Clooney's original character, Danny Ocean. The stellar cast also includes Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, and Matt Damon, who will reprise his role as petty criminal Linus Caldwell.

      Ocean's Eight is scheduled to open in the US in June 2018. A UK release date has not yet been announced.

