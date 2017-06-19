obama crowned best rapper ever by twitter dad jay-z

This article was originally published by i-D US.

Last week, Jay Z made history by becoming the first rapper inducted into the hallowed Songwriter's Hall of Fame. He also became the first rapper — or possibly the first entertainer — to give his acceptance speech on Twitter. Breaking from his full-time position as Instagram Husband, Jay logged onto Twitter for the first time in months to list over 90 rappers — including his aforementioned wife, Beyoncé, who is in fact a rapper — who had inspired him over the two-plus decades since he dropped Reasonable Doubt in 1996.

Shit ...Wayne , Juve BG Nipsey . Kim . Slaughterhouse (yes mouse too ha) Folarin MC eiht . Short . 40 . Mac dre this shit hard .Never mind — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

"Thank you to all the people that have inspired me," Jay wrote. He went on to list, in the charmingly erratic manner of someone entirely unfamiliar with the platform, luminaries including Rakim, Tupac, Queen Latifah, Lauryn Hill, Kendrick, Chance, and the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. "I promise I'm not drunk," Hova tweeted as he valiantly slogged his way through @s and ?s to announce the winner. "And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA," Jay wrote, kindly including a broken Dropbox link to something named DTC_JayZSongwriter. "Thank you 44." (Lest you think he then collapsed in a heap on the floor, leaving Blue Ivy to promptly delete his account, Jay also had some ambiguous praise for Mac Miller.)

I promise I'm not drunk . Lord Pusha . Carti (Magnolia incredible)ASAP Sean P , Mobb , cudi . Tyler , earl, Snoop!!( almost played myself) — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA . Thank you 44 https://t.co/CueS0BynCj — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

The mystery Dropbox was ostensibly supposed to contain a video of Obama inducting Jay into the Hall of Fame. "I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other," MC Barry begins in a heartfelt speech that has thankfully now been located. "Nobody who met us when we were younger men would have expected us to be where we are today." 44 went on to talk about the difficulties he and Jay have overcome, sprinkling in a signature dad joke about both men having wives more popular than they are. "Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he's going to have me beat once those two twins show up," Obama also noted at one point, leaving the entire internet to speculate that he had just revealed the gender of Jay Z and Beyoncé's unborn [update: now born!] twins. Twitter dads, amirite?