nyc downlow (the best thing about glastonbury) made us a playlist to get you in the mood

Everybody knows that NYC Downlow is the best bit of Glastonbury. If you're not there yet, we've got just the thing to get you in the right frame of mind. And if you're not going at all, console your soul with the best music from ten whole years of Downlow.

First appearing at Glastonbury in 2007, The NYC Downlow was then a film-set replica of a ruined 1970's Lower East Side tenement with an X-rated gay nightclub inside. It has since evolved into an authentic reproduction of a warehouse in the heart of New York's seedy Meatpacking District circa 1982. A warehouse filled with sexy butchers, pansexual trans NYC Downlow residents and more queens than you can shake your disco stick at.

With your (party) poppers in hand, join us and celebrate Block9's 10th birthday at the Downlow. Move to the very best music with performances from Masters At Work, Jonny Woo, Michael Serafini and Mykki Blanco. Kicking things off tonight, you'll find that 'anything goes' before Thursday goes fetish and Friday is all supermodels vs workmen, with appearances from Christy, Cindy and Naomi. Saturday will see in the big birthday bash and things will inevitably end on a massive high with an old school drag night on Sunday.

"The NYC Downlow was inspired by, and created to showcase excellence in homocentric dance music: vintage house, disco, soul and funk." says Gideon Berger, aka Gideön, co-founder of Block9 and musical curator of NYC Downlow. "These tracks are a choice selection from our archives to celebrate our 10th birthday." Take a nosedive into the world of wonder, all inclusive and ever inviting, a beacon of awesome shining out through the hot festival night. Try it, you might like it!

Azuni, Do It To Me

Kool Vibe, Deep Inside (Brawther's 7inch of Dub Edit)

Jim Manns, I Got To Have Your Love

Da Posse featuring Christa Jordan, In The Heat Of The Night

ManooZ, Invigorating

Aaron Arce, Pressure

Adonis, Cool And Dry

Cherie Lee, Love Me Or Leave Me

Mary Clarke, Take Me I'm Yours

Sha-Lor, I'm In Love

Roxane Shante, Sharp As A Knife

Crystal Clear, Stay With Me

Baaz, Can't Take It Away

Sandy Golden, When We're All Alone Tonight

Robert Reinartz, Get Me Out