NTS radio to co-curate a series of events with the jazz cafe

Launching next month, Camden's The Jazz Cafe is adding another string to its bow with a series of seven shows created in partnership with NTS Radio. Featuring the likes of legendary jazz musicians Sun Ra Arkestra and Mulatu Astatke, electronic artists such as Demdike Stare and Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore to name a few, each event will be live-streamed on NTS and bring together defining musicians from a cross-section of musical backgrounds.

The eclectic series kicks off on Friday 10 February with two electronic music heavyweights, Shackleton and Inga Copeland. Head to The Jazz Cafe for more info and tickets.

