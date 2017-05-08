nicki minaj promises to pay her fans' college fees

via @NickiMinaj

Nicki Minaj's Sunday afternoon took a rather unexpected turn yesterday, when a meet-and-greet contest was hijacked by the Barbz of Twitter. It began when the queen offered to fly one lucky fan to America from anywhere across the globe, because, of course, "muva makes enough money to fly members of #TheKingdom out from ANY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!!!!".

Twitter user @cjbydesign spotted a neat opportunity, and asked if that meant Nicki would be down to pay his college tuition too. Nicki's response? "Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it". Soon after, fans flooded her with requests for book fees and enrolment charges, and she complied. "I'll pay a cpl of them. Send ur bank info & ur contact," she wrote to one fan with multiple student loans -- the lowest still coming in at more than $2,000. After agreeing to help out tens of fans, Nicki called it a day -- "Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left," she tweeted -- but promised she'd be back at it in a couple of months' time.