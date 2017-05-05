new twin peaks trailer features damn fine new footage of original characters

The trailers for Showtime's Twin Peaks revival are becoming slightly less mysterious. Last week we were taken on a whirlwind tour through the town's most iconic locations, including the (modestly) refurbished Black Lodge, the Fat Trout Trailer Park, Laura Palmer's house, the Sheriff's Department, and the Double R Diner. Now we're given a glimpse at some of Twin Peaks's most familiar faces 25 year on. The latest teaser features appearances from Big Ed Hurley, Carl Rodd, Laura Palmer's mum, Deputy Andy Brennan, Deputy Hawk, and last but not least, FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper. The only speaking part goes to Hawk, the Native American cop with damn fine tracking skills, who solemnly and almost inaudibly nods "really."

The rest of the appearances are equally grave. A dazed-looking Sarah Palmer is shown stalking through a supermarket aisle lined with liquor bottles, slow-on-the-uptake Andy appears disturbed by something on the side of the road, while Cooper also seems to be realising something unwelcome. Showtime has billed the revival as Cooper's odyssey back to Twin Peaks after he becomes lost.

There are less than three weeks until the show finally returns on May 21, and the most devoted Peaks freaks have plenty of ideas for your viewing party.

