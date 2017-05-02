new netflix trailer: meet the revolutionary teenager who took on the chinese government

Netflix have released the first trailer for Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower, a new documentary film from Joe Piscatella that tells the story of Joshua Wong, the teenager who became a leader of the 2014 'umbrella revolution' fighting for Hong Kong's autonomy from the Chinese government.

Joshua Wong rallied huge crowds during the 2014 demonstrations, inspiring thousands of students to skip school and occupy the streets. The protesters marched for democracy, demanding that the Chinese Communist Party uphold promises of autonomy for Hong Kong made when the territory was handed back by the British in 1997 after a period of colonial rule. The 'one country, two systems' agreement has allowed Hong Kong to operate with it's own separate currency, legal system, legislature and people's rights, and 50 years of freedom. The political party Joshua founded, Demosisto, is campaigning for a referendum on Hong Kong's sovereignty when that agreement concludes in 2047.

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower claimed the Audience Award in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, and it will arrive on Netflix on 26 May.

