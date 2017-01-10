new genuary: raffaele cariou

Cariou Raffaele, 27

Tell me a bit about yourself and where you grew up?

I grew up in Paris into the 12e arrondissement. A cool area, the perfect place to hang out and have fun as a kid. My teenage years were great. Since school I have been working as a photo assistant. This has been a really good way to learn, travel and meet people.

What is it about the medium that appeals most?

Catching beauty.

How did you get into photography?

I got a camera as a present when I was a kid!

To pursue a career in photography do you feel like a degree is necessary?

It depends. In my opinion photography is more about world perception and personal introspection. But I think school can have benefits for some people.

Who or what inspires you?

I've always been fascinated by film, especially by directors such as Jean-Jacques Beineix, Barbett Schroeder and Elio Petri. Movies have always been a rich and endless source of inspiration. I like to think images are the ultimate highway to feelings and their expression.

How would you describe your overall aesthetic?

Contemplative and raw.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

Get some shots of Iggy Pop!

What's been your career highlight so far?

Doing portraits of young surfer girls for i-D.

How/where did you learn your craft?

By myself, making mistakes and experimenting.

What's your New Year's resolution?

Keep moving forward!

What are you most excited about for 2017?

A lot of unexpected thing to come!

What are you working on right now?

I'm actually working on a series of short video portraits.

Finish this sentence: New year, new....

New year, new game.

What do you stand for?

A generation who don't fear the future!