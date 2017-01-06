new genuary: introducing sophie green

Sophie Green, 25

Tell us a bit about yourself and where you grew up?

I'm from London and I'm currently based in the paradise that is Peckham.

How did you get into photography?

It all started at school, I've always been creative but photography was a unit within my art course that I instantly connected with. I totally immersed myself in other photographers' work. After that I saw everything as a frame, I wanted to take pictures all the time, I knew then I wanted to be a photographer.

Pedigree Power for Unemployed magazine.

What is it about the medium that appeals most?

The infinite opportunities and encounters I'm able to have with just the simple tool of a camera. I did a degree in Fashion Photography at London College of Fashion and after graduating in 2012 I full time-assisted photographers Tom Craig and Mel Bles for a few years. I'm still learning my craft but I feel I have always learnt by doing and making mistakes.

To pursue a career in photography do you feel like a degree is necessary?

Not necessarily. A degree can't teach you ambition, determination, dedication and talent - it's these elements that are really necessary to pursue a career in photography.

Who or what inspires you?

I am hugely influenced by cinema; Andrea Arnold, Pawel Pawlikowski and Duane Hopkins are just a few directors that heavily inspire me. To me, they tell stories in a very honest and beautiful way.

Pedigree Power for Unemployed magazine.

How would you describe your aesthetic?

Intimate and raw.

What's been your career highlight so far?

Meeting lots of wonderful people who have let me portray their story through photography. Having my work published in titles that I really admire. My recent Dented Pride solo show and book launch published by Ditto Press, in collaboration with LAW Magazine, supported by Carhartt was a significant feat. Dented Pride has been a work in progress for a few years now, I can't tell you how satisfying is it to have a book launch, exhibition and t-shirt designs to mark the finish line of this body of work.

What are you working on right now?

I'm balancing a mix of personal projects, editorial and commissions, I wish I could elaborate - I'm really excited to release a few new personal projects which I have been working on for the past year. On that cliffhanger…

Shepherds Bush: The Heart of British Fashion for 1 Granary magazine.

Who would you most like to shoot?

Any undiscovered heroes, movements or subcultures out there? To be continued…

Who is the photographer whose work you most admire?

Harry Gruyeart is a pure, original visionary - the colour, his compositions, the layers and texture in his work - I just can't get enough. I adore Albert Elms work too - I just love the oddness he finds in the ordinary.

Where in the world would you most like to photograph?

I would like to go back to India again to shoot - I was lucky enough to go this year, the atmosphere and colours in the physical fabric of the cities are pretty beguiling. It is the most visually stimulating place I have visited so far.

Shepherds Bush: The Heart of British Fashion for 1 Granary magazine.

Where do you go to feel creatively inspired?

Out of my front door.

Who would you most like to collaborate with?

I love the books that publishers MACK, GOST, Steidl, Hatje Cantz and Kehrer Verlag publish - I want more of my projects to complete in book format and it would be an honour to one day work with more supportive publishers. There are certain titles I would love to collaborate with, i-D magazine (ahem!). There are a few stylists I would like to work with too - I admire the work of Omaima Salem. There are so many talented people out there - the list is endless.

What are you most excited about for 2017?

Seeking new stories.

Hot & Dusty

What are your new year's resolutions?

To learn eloquence and to welcome patience into my general being.

Finish this sentence: New year, new....

Curiosities.

Hot & Dusty

What do you stand for?

Human imperfections and vulnerabilities, the power of the human spirit, the weird and the wonderful, uniqueness, individuality and the elimination of stereotypes.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

Continued happiness and gratitude. Emotional explorations. Educative interactions. All whilst hopefully producing thought provoking, original and beautiful photography.

Willie Walters for SSAW magazine.

Motorbikes Skip The Green Lights for Man About Town magazine.

Motorbikes Skip The Green Lights for Man About Town magazine.

A Day At The Races

Gypsy Gold

