new genuary: introducing lily bertrand-webb

Lily Bertrand-Webb, 28

Tell me a bit about yourself and where you grew up?

28 years old photographer, born and raised in West London. Deaf, wears a cochlear implant. Half Dominican & half English. Proud Owner of 25+ film cameras. Surfer and skater.

How did you get into photography?

My godfather Andrew Forrest first got me to interested in photography. I have fond memories holding his camera growing up.

What is it about the medium that appeals most?

I've always loved the power of capturing and freezing time just by the shutter of my camera. Nothing beats the feeling of taking the photo then looking at that same image second time round only to rediscover things that you hadn't noticed before.

How/where did you learn your craft?

Through my godfather, my GCSE art teacher Mr Jordan, my Bournemouth University darkroom technician and the Labyrinth Photographic guys.

To pursue a career in photography do you feel like a degree is necessary?

I've battled with this question since I graduated from Bournemouth Arts University in 2011. In some ways I wished I hadn't gone into university and worked for a photographer instead, learning the craft on set. But then I would have missed out that inspiring Wolfgang Tillmans lecture, the student exhibitions and most importantly the priceless hours I spent in the darkroom. (Side note, and the infamous house parties!)

Who or what inspires you?

Friends, family and strangers I meet along the way...

How would you describe your overall aesthetic?

I chase the light and I'm drawn to colour, I strive to capture the moment in the mundane by giving the same attention to an orange peel as I would to a portrait.

What's been your career highlight so far?

Shooting Damien Hirst in his studio in Devon when I was 20. Although he's a family friend, something clicked when Damien said I could take his portrait. With only a few shots left on my Mamiya 645. limited time and low light, looking through the camera lens I suddenly realised I was shooting THE Damien Hirst and I couldn't fuck up this up. I anxiously hurried back to London to see if I got the shot. Thankfully, I did and it remains one of my favourite portraits to this day.

What are you working on?

Ongoing personal project that I'm hoping to show in an exciting new space in 2017!

Who is the photographer whose work you most admire?

Vivian Mayer for her self-portraits. Lee Miller for her classic style. Eve Arnold for her film stills of Misfits. Nan Goldin for her beautiful brutal honest snaps. William Eggleston for his genius and respect for colour.

Where in the world would you most like to photograph?

Dominica - my grandparents birth place.

Who would you most like to shoot?

Zadie Smith. On the day of my parents wedding, my mum was getting her hair done next to Zadie. I really regretted not taking my camera out that day. I hope to see her at the salon again!

Where do you go to feel creatively inspired?

Outside, the real world.

What do you stand for?

LBW.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

To Be Content.

