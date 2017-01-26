About

      new genuary: introducing ko-ta shouji

      Another year, another fresh batch of exciting young talent. Throughout the month of January we will be introducing the photographers set to define 2017. Capturing the world around them, interpreting it through the prism of their own experiences, each photographer has their own story to tell, and a unique way of telling it. Watch this space.

      Ko-ta Shouji, 33

      Tell me a bit about yourself and where you grew up?
      I was brought up in a small town in the suburbs of Tokyo.

      How did you get into photography?
      After helping a stylist on a shoot.

      What is it about the medium that appeals most?
      Getting to exhibit my work in galleries and books.

      How/where did you learn your craft?
      Self-education.

      Who or what inspires you?
      The important people in my life, beautiful scenery, time spent with my lover.

      Who would you most like to shoot?
      Nobuyoshi Araki.

      Who is the photographer whose work you most admire?
      Shōmei Tōmatsu, Shigeo Gocho, Bruce Weber, Robert Mapplethorpe, Peter Lindbergh and many more.

      What's been your career highlight so far?
      I was honoured to work with i-D.

      What are your hopes and dreams for the future?
      I want to work with people across the world.

