new genuary: clara balzary

Clara Balzary, 28

Tell me a bit about yourself and where you grew up?

I was born and raised in Los Angeles, California - with little stints in Canada and Australia where my parents are from. I studied photography in New York, but finally moved back to the paradise of California once it finished.

How did you get into photography?

I have been taking photographs since I was kid. I have a million photos I took on an old Nikon of my cats in elementary school! I documented everything throughout my adolescence as well, and spent most high school lunches printing in the darkroom. My mother worked in catering, and I always went to photoshoots with her and thought it was the most magical profession of all time. She catered during the heyday of 90s fashion photography! I stole a lot of polaroids.

What is it about the medium that appeals most? How/where did you learn your craft?

I love film photography. I definitely studied the technical aspects of it a ton of school, but learned the most assisting and interning for others. I love working in the darkroom almost more than shooting.

To pursue a career in photography do you feel like a degree is necessary?

No.

Who or what inspires you?

California, cowgirls, LIFE magazine, bookstores, teenagers and contact sheets.

How would you describe your overall aesthetic?

I always aim for a feeling of optimism authenticity in color and light, so hopefully that comes through!

What's been your career highlight so far?

Shooting Lil Yachty and hanging out with Coach K was incredible!

What are you most excited about for 2017?

Personal work and American activism.

Finish this sentence: New year, new…. America.

What are you working on right now?

I have some really fun editorials to finish the year with.

What do you stand for?

Power to the people.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

I really hope to make meaningful work that is able to combine strict aestheticism with relevant content.

