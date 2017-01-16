new genuary: clara balzary

Clara Balzary, 28
Tell me a bit about yourself and where you grew up?
I was born and raised in Los Angeles, California - with little stints in Canada and Australia where my parents are from. I studied photography in New York, but finally moved back to the paradise of California once it finished.
How did you get into photography?
I have been taking photographs since I was kid. I have a million photos I took on an old Nikon of my cats in elementary school! I documented everything throughout my adolescence as well, and spent most high school lunches printing in the darkroom. My mother worked in catering, and I always went to photoshoots with her and thought it was the most magical profession of all time. She catered during the heyday of 90s fashion photography! I stole a lot of polaroids.
What is it about the medium that appeals most? How/where did you learn your craft?
I love film photography. I definitely studied the technical aspects of it a ton of school, but learned the most assisting and interning for others. I love working in the darkroom almost more than shooting.
To pursue a career in photography do you feel like a degree is necessary?
No.
Who or what inspires you?
California, cowgirls, LIFE magazine, bookstores, teenagers and contact sheets.
How would you describe your overall aesthetic?
I always aim for a feeling of optimism authenticity in color and light, so hopefully that comes through!
What's been your career highlight so far?
Shooting Lil Yachty and hanging out with Coach K was incredible!
What are you most excited about for 2017?
Personal work and American activism.
Finish this sentence: New year, new…. America.
What are you working on right now?
I have some really fun editorials to finish the year with.
What do you stand for?
Power to the people.
What are your hopes and dreams for the future?
I really hope to make meaningful work that is able to combine strict aestheticism with relevant content.
Explore the rest of New Genuary and the photographers defining the future.
Photography Clara Balzary
Topics:photography, culture, new genuary, clara balzary