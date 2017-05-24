About

    The VICEChannels

      culture Tish Weinstock 24 May 2017

      new exhibition, turbulence, sheds light on the uncertainly of our times

      Bringing together the work of four British artists, Turbulence will leave you questioning: where do we go from here?

      Jack Whitefield, El Roque, Fuerteventura, 2016

      Ditching the standard embossed art show invitation, Turbulence announced itself by way of a sick bag. Caution, life is about to get bumpy! This month, Notting Hill's Golborne Gallery is bringing together a selection of monochromatic and politically charged works from four British artists -- Alex Sain, Sue Webster, Kingsley Ifil, and Jack Whitefield -- in an attempt to illustrate the uncertainty of the times we're living in.

      "Each of the works in the show provoke different feelings within a narrow band of wavelengths," Alex Sain explains. "I would like the viewers to walk away questioning were do we go from here? Can art, through self expression, make any positive contribution? Or are we merely adding fuel to the fire?" 

      With a press release that begs its reader to stop reading, to screw it up into a ball and throw it at the person's head in front of you, to remind yourself that you're actually living, Turbulence asks more questions than it does provide answers. But isn't that the case for all of us at moment? As yet another election approaches, we are thrown into further uncertainty, a feeling that Kingsley Ifil sums up perfectly: "Try snoozing when the sirens sing, Trump, Brexit and Theresa May. Everyday's a protest, when home is a ditch, south of a sign that reads 'Nowhere'." Powerful

      i-Q: We asked the art world's dastardly duo Tim Noble and Sue Webster 20 questions you wish you'd thought of.

      Jack Whitefield, La Oliva, Fuerteventura, 2016

      Jack Whitefield, La Oliva, Fuerteventura, 2016

      Alex Sain, Fight or Flight, 2017

      Sue Webster, Black Drop, 2016

      Kingsley Ifill, Unpredictable, 2017

      Turbulence is showing from 25 May - 6 June at the Golborne Gallery50 Golborne Road, London W10 5PR

      Credits

      Text Tish Weinstock
      Artwork courtesy of Golborne Gallery

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:culture, art, photography, turbulence, alex sain, sue webster, kingsley ifil, jack whitefield, golborne gallery, london exhibitions

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features