new exhibition, turbulence, sheds light on the uncertainly of our times

Jack Whitefield, El Roque, Fuerteventura, 2016

Ditching the standard embossed art show invitation, Turbulence announced itself by way of a sick bag. Caution, life is about to get bumpy! This month, Notting Hill's Golborne Gallery is bringing together a selection of monochromatic and politically charged works from four British artists -- Alex Sain, Sue Webster, Kingsley Ifil, and Jack Whitefield -- in an attempt to illustrate the uncertainty of the times we're living in.

"Each of the works in the show provoke different feelings within a narrow band of wavelengths," Alex Sain explains. "I would like the viewers to walk away questioning were do we go from here? Can art, through self expression, make any positive contribution? Or are we merely adding fuel to the fire?"

With a press release that begs its reader to stop reading, to screw it up into a ball and throw it at the person's head in front of you, to remind yourself that you're actually living, Turbulence asks more questions than it does provide answers. But isn't that the case for all of us at moment? As yet another election approaches, we are thrown into further uncertainty, a feeling that Kingsley Ifil sums up perfectly: "Try snoozing when the sirens sing, Trump, Brexit and Theresa May. Everyday's a protest, when home is a ditch, south of a sign that reads 'Nowhere'." Powerful

Jack Whitefield, La Oliva, Fuerteventura, 2016

Jack Whitefield, La Oliva, Fuerteventura, 2016

Alex Sain, Fight or Flight, 2017

Sue Webster, Black Drop, 2016

Kingsley Ifill, Unpredictable, 2017

Turbulence is showing from 25 May - 6 June at the Golborne Gallery, 50 Golborne Road, London W10 5PR