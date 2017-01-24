new details leaked about stranger things 2

Oh David Harbour, you and your loose lips! While the rest of the Stranger Things cast have kept tight lipped (real life Eleven wouldn't even tell Ellen Degeneres whether she'd have to shave her head again) about the highly anticipated second season on the hit Netflix show, good old David (that's Chief of Police Jim Hopper, to you) has divulged a couple of golden nuggets in a revealing interview with Hollywood Life. Here's what we've found out.

Series Two is set a year later...

"It's a year later in the story, so there are several things that happened last year, like Will has come back."

Most of the town are still in the dark about what went down...

"There are certain people in the town that know what happened, and then certain people that don't know what happened. So there's a lot of fall out with who knows what."

Still from Stranger Things, courtesy of Netflix

Barb is definitely gone, but not forgotten...

"The question and the feelings that Nancy, played by Natalia Dyer, has that no one ever cares about her friend Barb, are very much present in the beginning of the season."

Wino's got a brand new man, and it's none other than Samwise Gamgee from Lord of the Rings. Lol...

"Sean Astin… he's Winona's new boyfriend — much to the chagrin to the Chief of Police."

Now, that's all we got from Dave, but here are a few other things we know...

1. It'll be released in 2017, potentially summer.

2. The OG crew will be returning, here's a pic of them reading lines together. #ripbarb

3. It's episode names are as follows: MadMax, The Boy Who Came Back To Life, The Pumpkin Patch, The Palace, The Storm, The Pollywog, The Secret Cabin, The Brain, The Lost Brother. Cryptic, weird, and creepy. Just how we like it.

4. It's got itself some brand new cast members including hunkiest hunk Dacre Montgomery, who plays a bit of a badass, Sadie Sink, his disturbed sister, Sean Astin, a nerdy type who went to school with Joyce, Paul Reiser, the doctor in charge of cleaning up last year's mess (good or bad? You decide), Linnea Berthelsen, something supernatural heading to Hawkins, and Brett Gelman, a disgraced journalist turned conspiracy-theorist.

5. The central focus will be dealing with last season's fallout. Director Shawn Levy to Collider, "Will Byers was in that Upside Down for a while. So Season Two is about this determined desire to return to normalcy in Hawkins, in the Byers family, in that group of friends, and it's the struggle to reclaim normalcy and maybe the impossibility of it."

That's it. That's all we know, promise!