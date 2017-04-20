naomi campbell announces next fashion for relief show in aid of save the children

12 years ago supermodel and philanthropist Naomi Campbell founded Fashion for Relief, a charitable catwalk show that has raised millions for various causes around the globe over the years; from the fight against Ebola to funding rebuilding efforts after the Haiti earthquake, Naomi's used her platform to support the causes she believes in.

Following on from events in London, New York, Moscow and Mumbai, this year's show returns to Cannes, where Naomi will be calling upon many of her model friends to take to the catwalk, decked in donations from some of the world's most prestigious fashion houses. After the show, there will be an auction featuring items donated by a host of influential artists, musicians, designers and celebrity friends, the proceeds of which will go to Save the Children.

"A disaster can strike at any time anywhere in the world," Naomi explains, "and often when it does, children are the worst affected. Some of these events make the news but others they don't. It's a privilege to be able to work with Save The Children to raise the funds for children who most desperately need access to life-saving help."

Whether affected by refugee crises, wars or natural disasters, Save the Children seeks to help the masses of children around the world who are in desperate need of food, shelter and medical treatment.

