mykki blanco got a ‘fuck trump’ tattoo

People have responded to the election of Donald Trump in different ways: some marched, some boycotted and some got tattoos. Specifically, rapper, poet and activist Mykki Blanco, who spent inauguration day having the words "FUCK TRUMP" tattooed on his chest. He shared a video of the process on Twitter, writing: "Dear @realDonaldTrump I am getting 'Fuck Trump' tattooed on my body right now in Paris as you become President. Xoxo you Billionaire Hoodrat."

Long outspoken around issues of civil and LGBTQ+ rights, he's been vocal about what the election of the 45th President of the United States says about the state of the US right now. Speaking to Sleek at the end of last year he reflected: "As a black American, I'm kinda glad that Trump happened, so people can realise how racist his supporters really are. And if you want your next generation to not be that way, or if you want people to actually understand these class and racial divides, we have to address the fact that this is how a large percentage of the country actually feels."