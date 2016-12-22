my year in photos...by ami sioux

Raised with wanderlust in her blood, Ami's youth was spent traveling across Montana, North Dakota and California and at 16 she set out on her own travels, heading to study filmmaking and sculpture in San Francisco. Ami's path as a photographer began in the 90s; this journey took her from New York onto Berlin and finally Paris, and where she currently splits her time alongside Los Angeles. Ami's work is based on an intimacy, one that demands a certain presence of the subjects in her images, those subjects routinely being Gia Coppola, Camille Rowe and Stella McCartney and her beautiful work has been featured in the pages of i-D, Self Service and Vogue Paris. From her trip to Japan to shoots at the Chateau Marmont, this is Ami Sioux's 2016 in photos...

1 & 2.) As I started the year in California, I was traveling around a lot... exploring....reimagining my country as I had been overseas for over 15 years. These are two images from my feature on Big Sur for Amuse.

3 & 4.) Returning back to Cali, I was drawn to return to my early 90's zine work. This year I photographed Zine Nº2 with Gia Coppola...here are two photos from the day we shot at the Chateau Marmont in LA.

5 & 6.) I was in Tokyo for a month working on an exhibition of my personal work and finishing up the shooting of my new book, Tokyo 35ºN. Here are two images from the show at United Arrows in Shibuya.

7.) Here's the cover of Zine Nº2 that was released during Paris fashion week exclusively at Colette!

8.) An excerpt from Zine Nº2...Gia was incredible to work with and it was as if we were making a film together that day and all the images we shot were stills...feels like I'm getting closer and closer to the work I was really meant to do via this series - everything is more cinematic and personal.

9.) I was working on more and more personal large format architectural and still images this year. This is one entitled Simulacra, is from my new series on life in LA.

10.) 2016 seemed like it was all about selfies, so I revisited a self-portrait series that I had done in Paris in 2010 with Marc Ascoli that was republished in Martine Sitbon's new book, Alternative Visions.

11.) I spent a day photographing Doug Aitken and Cyrill Gutsch in Venice for their new project Parlay for the Oceans….such an incredible and essential project!

12.) This is an excerpt from my new book, Tokyo 35º of a hand-drawn map by the artist Item Idem. This book is the third in my personal ºBook series, which is an investigation into the emotional relationship of people to their cities.