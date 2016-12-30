my year in photos... by tom emmerson

1.) From my trip to Paris in January.

2. Behind the scenes at the Gosha autumn/winter 16 show. This model had an incredibly original look.

3. A candid photo of my friend smoking outside Somerset house but became one of my favourite photos - I love his ring.

4. Luke (pictured) and I did a test shoot a few hours before he flew back to New York. It was the first shoot I enjoyed of the year as the weather and lighting was great - a change from the previous winter weather.

5. From a test shoot with Felix. We found this rustic doorstep in a mews. I've always really liked the red throughout the picture.

6. I took this photo of my friend Max the first time we met.

7. I was with my friend Dom (pictured) and as we were chatting the clouds cleared, giving a golden winter light that only lasted five minutes. I quickly shot this photo. It was a fun evening.

8. From my trip to Nice in summer.

9. I spent the best part of my summer skating all day with Daniel (pictured).

10. When I went back to Paris in summer with Daniel, we met a group of skaters from Wolverhampton with whom we spent the rest of the holiday. Brute (one of the skaters) is pictured doing a boneless over a fountain.

11. From a London themed test shoot I did with a boy called Alex towards the end of summer.

12. Outtake from an editorial I shot. The photo shows my friends walking through Dalston, where I spent a lot of my summer skating.