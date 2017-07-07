About

    The VICEChannels

      news Charlotte Gush 7 July 2017

      music matters: selfridges are opening their doors to your favourite new artists

      Following Skepta’s opening event, the full line-up of gigs has been released, packed with loads of your favourite new artists.

      Raye

      Skepta kicked off Selfridges' Music Matters campaign last week with the launch of Mains, his collection of Moroccan-inspired tracksuits, and A$AP Rocky is set to close the show later in the year, but there's also a wealth of emerging acts happening in between.

      The Music Matters campaign is a response to the rate of music venue closures across the UK. It's estimated that 40% of London's music venues have closed, so Selfridges decided to open their doors for a series of awesome gigs to fill up that live-music-shaped hole.

      Tickets for i-D faves including Mabel, UK drill group 67, Raye (who made us this lovely London mixtape) and Last Night In Paris, the hyped music-art collective, have just gone on sale via the Selfridges website. They've also locked down the freshest-of-the-fresh new talent for a parallel series of New Music Nights, where you can catch emerging acts like MAAD. Check out the full line-up below:

      Selfridges Presents
      20 July: New Gen: 67, Not3s, Renz
      27 July: Elvør, Charlie Cunningham
      3 August: Unkle
      10 August: Raye, Mabel
      17 August: Vessels, Ten Fé, Ben Pierce DJ
      24 August: Shura, Pixx
      31 August: Joe Goddard, Ama Lou, DJ Ed Rostand
      7 September: Last Night In Paris, Hare Squead14 September: Zuli, El 3ezba

      New Music Nights
      26 July: Tom Walker / Majik / Tayla
      9 August: Kudu Blue / Croox / Frank Gamble
      23 August: Mullally / Joy Crookes / Callum Pitt
      6 September: Sam Wills, Cameron Bloomfield, MAA
      13 September: Yassassin / Nova Twins / Animal Sons

      Credits

      Text Charlotte Gush

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, music, music news, selfridges, music matters, mabel, 67, raye, last night in paris

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features