music matters: selfridges are opening their doors to your favourite new artists

Raye

Skepta kicked off Selfridges' Music Matters campaign last week with the launch of Mains, his collection of Moroccan-inspired tracksuits, and A$AP Rocky is set to close the show later in the year, but there's also a wealth of emerging acts happening in between.

The Music Matters campaign is a response to the rate of music venue closures across the UK. It's estimated that 40% of London's music venues have closed, so Selfridges decided to open their doors for a series of awesome gigs to fill up that live-music-shaped hole.

Tickets for i-D faves including Mabel, UK drill group 67, Raye (who made us this lovely London mixtape) and Last Night In Paris, the hyped music-art collective, have just gone on sale via the Selfridges website. They've also locked down the freshest-of-the-fresh new talent for a parallel series of New Music Nights, where you can catch emerging acts like MAAD. Check out the full line-up below:

Selfridges Presents

20 July: New Gen: 67, Not3s, Renz

27 July: Elvør, Charlie Cunningham

3 August: Unkle

10 August: Raye, Mabel

17 August: Vessels, Ten Fé, Ben Pierce DJ

24 August: Shura, Pixx

31 August: Joe Goddard, Ama Lou, DJ Ed Rostand

7 September: Last Night In Paris, Hare Squead14 September: Zuli, El 3ezba

New Music Nights

26 July: Tom Walker / Majik / Tayla

9 August: Kudu Blue / Croox / Frank Gamble

23 August: Mullally / Joy Crookes / Callum Pitt

6 September: Sam Wills, Cameron Bloomfield, MAA

13 September: Yassassin / Nova Twins / Animal Sons