Jeremy Scott is the Missouri-born farm boy, who fought for dreams, and now runs not only his own name-sake brand, but the house that Franco Moschino built too. Constantly bring his larger than life, more colourful than a rainbow, more more more sense of joy, fun and wonder to his designs, he's a true fashion original.

Currently residing in LA, and about his to celebrate his 20th anniversary in fashion (and somehow its been 10 years his iconic Devon Aoki starring i-D cover) he's bringing Moschino to the City of Angels to show his spring/summer 18 menswear show for the house, as well as the Resort collection. Set to take place on June 8th at Hollywood's Milk Studios.

Speaking to WWD, the designer stated: "As Los Angeles is where I live, to quote Dorothy: 'There is no place like home!'"It marks a return to the city for Scott and Moschino, who showed their men's spring/summer 17 collection in the city last June as part of Made LA.

It also follows on from their Candy Crush capsule collection, debuted during Coachella. In true Jeremy Scott style it was loud, proud, OTT, and totally amazing. We can't wait for the star studded celebration Jeremy has in store for his latest LA spectacular.