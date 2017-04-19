moschino created a candy crush collection that’s almost as addictive as the game

Jeremy Scott is no stranger to collaborations. During his four years as creative director of Moschino, Scott has decorated his clothes with characters from Super Mario Bros., Transformers, Powerpuff Girls, Looney Tunes, and Barbie (just to name a few). Now, the BFF of a plethora of pop divas has worked with Candy Crush Saga, the king of addictive mobile games.

Why Candy Crush? Well, Scott has always been the type of designer to print his obsessions onto his fabrics. And with its power ups and in-app purchases, what can be more obsession-inducing than Candy Crush? "If you're an airline stewardess, you will see me playing it all the time trying to get to the next level right before takeoff!" Scott told Hollywood Reporter.

The four-piece, summer-ready collection features a pair of swim trunks ($205), one-piece suit ($300), an iPhone case ($70), and a techno fabric backpack ($600).

To celebrate the release, Scott threw a star-studded party at Coachella. In attendance were die-hard Moschino fans like Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Rita Ora, and Kylie Jenner. As is usually the case with Scott, the party was a lit, tongue-in-cheek affair that fans were able to take part in — Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty put on a performance that was streamed exclusively on Tidal.

Pop culture has infiltrated luxury fashion: Gucci's spring/summer '17 collection prominently featured Donald Duck, Bobby Abley's released a Power Rangers capsule ahead of the reboot's release, and Marc Jacobs created rave-tastic bedazzled MTV sweatshirts. But Scott is the OG of mixing irreverent references with high price tags. "I have a nostalgia for the years I was growing up and experiencing new things for the first time — so the late '80s and early '90s are always fascinating to me," he explained during an interview with Glamour. "Those were the times that I was being informed about a lot of my tastes and so the memories are fused with a lot of emotion."

You can check out the full Candy Crush collection at moschino.com.