molly goddard’s runway footwear collection launches next week at topshop

Molly Goddard's dreamy tulle dresses may have our heads in the clouds, but now we can come back down to the ground in similar style as her debut runway footwear collection launches at Topshop.

"I am really excited to be working with Topshop," Goddard says in a statement. "It's the first time that we've been able to make our own shoes for a show and I liked experimenting with the different colours and leathers. The shoes really pulled the collection together and they've been a nice way to introduce the brand to a wider audience."

"Some of the styles are really wearable and others are a little more daring -- my favourites are the silver knee-high boots!" Molly adds. The eight-piece collection also includes black and red leather ankle boots, heeled black ribbon tie sandals and flat versions in silver and navy blue, as well as silver and black Mary Janes, all of which were seen on the spring/summer 17 catwalk.

Molly Goddard x Topshop launches 23 January 2017 online and in selected stores.