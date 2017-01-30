About

      30 January 2017

      modern streetwear prince travis scott collaborates with helmut lang, king of the 90s

      They've created a collection that pays tribute to the dirty south.

      Legendary Austrian label Helmut Lang has invited Travis Scott to collaborate on a large capsule collection, dropping later today. The news broke on both party's Instagram accounts, via campaign imagery created by kiwi filmmaker Sharna Osborne. "THIS SHIT IS AMAZING TO ME," Travis gushed.

      Read: Eight triumphant 90s minimalist shows, from Helmut Lang to DKNY.

      The collection will reportedly draw on the rapper's Texan roots, and include modern streetwear staples like hoodies and bomber jackets. The collaboration ties together a few disparate fashion threads in a neat quirk of fate: Lang's 90s collections have provided a key point of inspiration for the designs of Travis' original mentor, Kanye West. Everything comes together in the end.

      The collection will be available on helmutlang.com.

