modern streetwear prince travis scott collaborates with helmut lang, king of the 90s

Legendary Austrian label Helmut Lang has invited Travis Scott to collaborate on a large capsule collection, dropping later today. The news broke on both party's Instagram accounts, via campaign imagery created by kiwi filmmaker Sharna Osborne. "THIS SHIT IS AMAZING TO ME," Travis gushed.

The collection will reportedly draw on the rapper's Texan roots, and include modern streetwear staples like hoodies and bomber jackets. The collaboration ties together a few disparate fashion threads in a neat quirk of fate: Lang's 90s collections have provided a key point of inspiration for the designs of Travis' original mentor, Kanye West. Everything comes together in the end.

The collection will be available on helmutlang.com.