missy elliott recruits 90s female rap legends for i'm better remix

Missy Elliott might have enough talent to fill a Super Bowl stadium, but she's never been a one-woman show. Earlier this year the collab-happy Queen of Rap dropped the Lamb-featuring I'm Better — the follow-up to 2015's Pharrell-produced WTF — a heavy-hitting single (and surreal video) unlike anything we'd previously heard from Miss Misdemeanour. Now she has released a surprise remix of the track featuring three fellow members of the rap royal family: Lil' Kim, Eve, and Trina. "Brought out some legends for this one!" Missy wrote on Twitter to announce the surprise all-femme banger.

Kim the Queen Bee — who worked with Missy on the 1997 girls-night-out jam Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix) — kicks off the new track with an explicit verse. Trina follows up with an equally raunchy few bars, before Eve jumps in with a testament to her own success. "I'm so anti / Winning in life by a landslide / I know you see me, you see me / Your chick wanna be me, but she could never be me," she raps.

Will 2017 finally bring us the first official Missy album since 2005's The Cookbook? We hope so.

Read: "I needed a break" -- Bleeding for her art and losing her confidence, we spend 12 minutes in the mind of Missy Elliott.