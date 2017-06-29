millie bobby brown, paris jackson and ashton sanders star in the xx’s new music video

The xx's new music video for I Dare You is a teen dream full of weirdo strangers, great views and the endless sunshine of Los Angeles and its bright hues. Directed, once again, by Alasdair McLellan (this time in collaboration with Calvin Klein's Raf Simons) it stars a who's who of young Hollywood, including Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson, Lulu, Ernesto Cervantes and Moonlight's brilliant Ashton Sanders.

"We are so happy to share our new video for I Dare You", the London trio said on release. "Our love letter to Los Angeles, a city close to our hearts, where we wrote and recorded parts of our album I See You." At just under seven minutes long, it's not quite a short film, but we wish it was. It has all the makings of a coming-of-age movie; meeting in haunted caves, getting older siblings into trouble, loads of dares and -- less typical, more awesome -- ending up at The xx's secret show, slow dancing the night away. Millie Bobby Brown ends up alone and has a bit of a cry, but surely not for long because we all love her and got her back.

"This is the third video, our friend, the wonderful Alasdair McLellan has directed for us," the band continued. "He collaborated with a hero of ours, Raf Simons on the creative concept and direction. It was amazing to work with both of them and such a pleasure to meet and work with Millie, Paris, Ashton, Lulu and Ernesto! Thank you to CALVIN KLEIN and everyone involved. We hope you enjoy watching! xx The xx"